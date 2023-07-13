













After this second part of the second season of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok six fights will have been fought in the arena. We have seen gods and heroes together with their intense stories. Half of them have disappeared and the others have been victorious.

At the moment, the score managed to tie, there are three wins for each side, so the possibilities are endless. However, new mysteries are slowly being unraveled that could fracture spirits.

However, We are still far from knowing the motives of the Valkyries, also the results after Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok. So let’s enjoy the story.

Without further ado, we leave you the test so you can discover which hero you would be Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok. Are you one of those who defeated the gods?

You are in the market and someone kicks a little dog that is passing by, what do you do? Jsjs, for starters, what are you doing there? It just gets in the way. It was inevitable that it would happen. He asked him why he hit him. He kicked him in the shin and I run off with the puppy.

A bad act, I immediately make sure that he is okay and “talk” to the puppy, I will try to find him a better place to live. He hit whoever hit him. Tremendously useless, I’m going to give him a slight shouting lesson. In what order will you watch the Barbie and Oppenheimer movies? First Oppenheimer and then Barbie. See also The Awakener: Risen is the new name of Arise of Awakener in an epic trailer Oppenheimer twice. Barbie nothing else.

First Barbie and then Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer nothing else. Barbie twice. Your best friend feels sad, but so do you. Another friend invites you to a party that might make you feel better because your crush is going, but your friend wants your company, what do you do? First I’ll go with my friend and if I see him better, then I’ll go to the party. How difficult, first I will go to the party and then I will go see my friend. I’ll go with my friend, and then we’ll go to the party together for sure. PARTY. I’m definitely not going to the party. I will definitely go to the party. What is the first thing you see when you open your wallet? Money. An illustration of a god. The image of my husband. An image of Goku (or some anime protagonist). The image of my favorite waifu. My INE. What do you think of the future? It doesn’t matter. The present is the only thing in which we have conscious incidence. That’s all we have. Thinking about the past will help us build a better future. What has to come will come. It is important but it is not worth torturing yourself with it. What is your favorite drink? Sake. Came. Fresh water Soju. Tea. Beer. You arrive very late to your sister’s wedding, what do you say? It’s important, yes, sorry. But, my love for you is the same and I will continue to accompany you in every step you take. Even if it’s only in spirit. I am always with you. Ehhhh, you embed life is not how we want, sorry. Life got complicated in the morning, however, I worked hard to get there. Although I can’t really make up for my absence at such an important time for you, new opportunities will come. I will be with you in simple moments and in glories, also in sad occasions. I deeply regret not having arrived on time. It’s not like you really needed it, is it? I’m sorry, it was not my intention, an unforeseen event arose but I have arrived. I will help you in whatever you need and I will compensate you. I had things to do. What do you think of the war? While it moves the economy and generates structural changes, it is definitely not worth it. It is what humanity is dedicated to, that is what it is for. There is nothing more fun. Its complexity falls into beauty. Ahh, it is somewhat complicated, the economy depends on it, whether it is an armed war or a media war, among others, so we must learn to live with it and use it to our advantage. See also Dungeon of the Endless spiritual successor Endless Dungeon delayed to October It is useless, only to bring suffering. Difficult… The important thing is tranquility and happiness, but our contexts vary. Even in war we have the will and we can be happy, but it definitely complicates everything.

What is your favorite food? Sweet fruits, like apples. Noodles. Sushi. Everything is rich if you are hungry. Any meal is delicious if you have the right company. Desserts, a strawberry crumble. Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok – Which hero are you based on your personality? Lü Bu You have the face of few friends, that is definitive. But of course, you are not a bad person. However, you tend to make quick decisions and change sides in two seconds if you consider it appropriate, something of a traitor they throw in your face. However, you consider that to survive in this fierce world, your attitude is the most appropriate, but remember that a couple of stable ties will give a different kind of peace to your life. Stability doesn’t mean forever, so don’t panic. On the other hand, the change does not imply forced dismissals either. Learn to walk with people by your side, you feel alone but you are far from it. Your essence lies in facing everything with your head held high, without fear. Adam You are a very friendly and non-conflicting person. However, that does not mean that you will always give in. Although one of your great virtues is empathy and kindness, you do not hesitate to protect those you care about, even if you have to go against it. You are not naive, you know perfectly well when you cannot avoid conflict, despite this, you have the mettle to face negative situations in a really acceptable bureaucratic way. Also, everyone admires you and knows that they can always count on you, because even if you notice the mistakes of others, you trust the change to improve. kojiro sasaki If someone needs advice, they always come to you. You’re the down-to-earth yet charismatic person trying to turn things around. Stars are born from chaos, right? Your great splendor comes from perseverance, strategy and goodwill. You know that the right path will pay you back for what you do, but even if it weren’t, the satisfaction of doing what you think is right is enough for you. You are the type of person who has a lot of wisdom, you are always respectful and responsible. A trustworthy and fair leader. See also A Horizon Forbidden West trophy will help reforest the planet as soon as you unlock it Jack the Ripper Life treated you badly and let’s just say you do what you can every day. However, you don’t believe in the system, so you try to create a moral that suits you. You don’t care about criticism and you don’t look for others to understand you. You really enjoy spending time with yourself because you can recreate and rethink everything according to a unique perspective that is not “contaminated” by the thinking of others. I recommend that from time to time you open the door a little, perhaps a light similar to yours enters, and you can, from time to time, be a criminal with someone. Raiden Tamemon Hope is the last thing to die, and faith in oneself is the one that must last the longest. You have faced different adversities, however, despite this you are a very charismatic person and for this reason the people by your side always give you the necessary support. You really like to love and be loved. You are funny and somewhat cynical. However, you will always be the shining light of the group and you will seek the best for everyone, even if it seems that you live in your bubble. Buddha It seems there are two you. You are the type of person who has a past with a definitive break that opened up a new you. However, you remember your origin of perfection and are grateful for it, even if it was difficult. Your life ideology is expansive and benevolent. You invite others to be happy and live each day in a unique way. You have an amazing impact on everyone and you do what you want regardless of consequences, which can sometimes cause you problems, however, your energy is unique. and will always save you. You are your own savior, and you do what you want when you want and how you want.

Where to see Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok?

All the chapters are available on the Netflix platform.

The anime is based on the work written by Takumi Fukui and Shinya Umemura and illustrated by Chika Aji. It currently has 79 chapters that have been published monthly since 2019. Its license in Spanish is in charge of the Ivrea publishing house.

