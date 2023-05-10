













Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok — Top 5: These are the heroes who gave us the best fights

Currently, the manga of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok has 77 chapters. The arena is at a critical point after the tie of the sides and the revelation of Siegfried, it is likely that we will soon find out the true motivations behind the ambitious fight.

Although we have criticized enough Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok, after analyzing the heroes and the valkyries a bit, we can delve a little deeper into their fights, in theory their strong point, since due to these it has left aside the valuable surrounding axes.

We do not consider it especially so, because the quality of the graphics and the movement in its serialization was not the best, however, in the manga it has an acceptable illustration. Although, without a doubt It has been entertaining to see certain heroes who, with ego, surpass the gods in the arena, both physically and ideologically.

First we will remember the heroes and then we will rank the five best fights.

Meet the top of the best heroes of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok

Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok Hero Update

Lü Bu — randgrid

Adam — Reginleif

Kojirō Sasaki— hrist

Jack the Ripper – hlokk

Raiden Tamemon— Thrud

Buddha — fight alone

Qin Shi Huang— Alvitr

Nicholas Tesla – gondul

Each of the heroes has an interesting story, issues that they had to face in order to move forward. Each character tried to shape his strength and future. They won their way and they died with their heads held high because they have no regrets, the classic ego of the superhumans is held with a flag of honor in Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok.

However, I’m sorry, the top 5 of the best performing heroes will not be able to include all the Heroic Spirits of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok. Below we present the most powerful heroes according to our perspective in TierraGamer.

5. Kojiro Sasaki—Hrist

Kojiro Sasaki gave us the first victory and crushed Poseidon who manifested himself as a rather cruel god. The fact of being the first to defeat a god was shocking and filled us with emotion.

Besides, Kojiro’s personality is one of the most entertaining we’ve seen in the arena, so his skill coupled with his shining face of a humble hero made for one of the most honorable combat experiences in Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok.

Hrist, the Valkyrie who worked by his side fully supported him due to her great energy. He is undoubtedly one of the best heroes and he also gave an extraordinary battle.

4. Adam — Reginleif

Adam is the first man and the father of all humanity, his appearance in the arena was magnificent. Not only did he call for sentimentality in the stands, but his great effort in combat against the father of the gods was exquisite.

Adam’s weapons were quite unmatched because the essence of our hero overshadowed all possibilities. Adam’s will and essence were the ones that gave an unparalleled battle, and despite the fact that he fell before the god of Olympus, his performance was more than exciting and gratifying enough.

Reginleif, the Valkyrie who died at his side, recognized his superhuman efforts. and trusted him to the end. Adam had a blameless fight in Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok.

3. Nikola Tesla — Gondul

Source: Tokuma Shoten — Nikola Tesla and Göndul

This battle is the last one in the manga, so we haven’t seen it in animation yet.. However, the new design and the abilities that involve science are quite refreshing. Even Tesla’s mood is different from the above.

His battle is interesting because he is more human than hero and under this axis he fights against divinity. The strategies he creates are very exciting, because of this, even though we don’t get the result we want, It is one of the most interesting fights of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok.

2. Buddha — Fight alone

Buddha is a human who ascends to divinity, and being already a god, he will fight against his past materialized in a superior entity. As laid back as he seems, Buddha has a strong ideology that he plans to uphold even now that he is a god.

He will fight alone and his heart, mind and body will face the judgment of all.. However, the character of the Buddha remains to the end and it will be quite a complete battle in every way. From sensitivity to corporeality.

The battle of Buddha will be unmatchedand it will be the first one that would have to be adapted if the third season of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok.

1. Qin Shi Huang—Alvitr

Source: Tokuma Shoten — Qin Shi Huang and Alvitr

The best fight is undoubtedly: that of the most epic Chinese emperor who managed to rise from the ashes while maintaining a firm character.

Qin Shi Huang’s mysterious bad boy design is perfect. In addition, his character full of dignity and firmness makes the emergence of this hero full of a very particular energy.

If there was a true human worthy of heroic songs and poems, it was the Qin Shi Huang of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok. Her personality is simply irresistible and her power and grace are undeniable. Both things in the arena will only make us excited.

In addition, he is a hero who will do his best, when we see everything lost he will rise up and suffer the consequences for it, just like Alvitr, his valkyrie. However, this battle takes first place, the hero’s performance is more than epic.

Source: Tokuma Shoten — Qin Shi Huang, the Emperor.

That was our top 5 of the best heroes of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok, what do you think? Would you rate them differently? Comment it in the comments.

Where to see Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok?

Deliveries of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok are available on Netflix. The first consists of twelve episodes, the second of twelve.

The release of a third season has not yet been confirmed.

