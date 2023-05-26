













Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok – 78: The new fighters for the ninth fight are revealed

The ninth fight of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok will be fought in a very Greek format. The god Apollo is recognized for his great abilities, his interesting temper, in addition to his strange personality. It is one of the most important icons of the Greek pantheon.

For his part, Leonidas I is one of the most important kings of Sparta, furthermore, his nation in his command shone constantly, so much so that he was recorded as one of the most important men in the world.

Leonidas appears very military, full of energy and arrogance, for his part, Apollo is presented as a god who adores beauty and is admired for this very reason, because he represents it.

Now we will see both characters face each other in the arena of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok and they seem to dislike each other in a very particular way. Let’s wait for the full chapter and let’s discover the valkyrie who will be the companion of Leonidasplus extra information from Siegfried.

Where can I watch Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok?

It is available on Netflix. The first season consists of twelve chapters, while the second has only ten. There are no official announcements of a third season.

The arena has the following tied frame:

Thor defeated Lǚ Bù with Randgríðr.

defeated Lǚ Bù with Randgríðr. Zeus He defeated Adam with the Valkyrie Reginleif.

He defeated Adam with the Valkyrie Reginleif. Poseidon was defeated by kojiro sasaki in the company of Hrist.

in the company of Hrist. Hercules was defeated by Jack the Ripper who used Hlokk.

who used Hlokk. Shiva defeated Kameen Raider, who was honored with the company of the valkyrie Þrúðr

defeated Kameen Raider, who was honored with the company of the valkyrie Þrúðr Buddha defeated Bishamonte-Zerofuku.

Quin Shi Huang defeated the god Hades.

Nikola Tesla was defeated by Beelzebub.

