













Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok – 78: Leonidas reveals an inexplicable hatred against Apollo

The ninth fight of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok will have in the arena King Leonidas of Sparta and Apollo, the Greek god of the sun. However, it seems that the Spartan has a general dislike for the gods and a very particular one for Apollo.

Leonidas does not explain why people worship the god Apollo so much, It is not her strength, not even her great beauty, everything implies the posture of a divine being. They are likely to love him for the great brilliance he shines on the world, despite his haughty personality.

However, although at first King Leonidas refused to fight in the arena of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok, Upon learning that it would be a fight against Apollo, he changed his mind and went straight to battle, saying that he wants to put an end to the sun god’s fire especially.

Why he holds such a grudge against the god was not revealed, although it sounds like a promising story. Let’s hope all that anger helps him win another victory for humanity.

When does the third season of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok premiere?

The third season of the arena of the gods is far from announced, however, recently it was announced that the second season is divided into two parts.

The second part of the second season will arrive on Netflix on July 12, 2023, it will consist of five episodes and will adapt the fight between Buddha and Zerofuku, the god of fortune.

