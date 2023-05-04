













Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok 77- Siegfried finally appears, the real motivation of the arena

For this moment in the history of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarokhumanity has four victories as well as the side of the gods. Tesla lost, but energized the humans in the stands. He said goodbye saying that every mistake opens the opportunity to move forward. The humans improved based on it, he commented as he disappeared together with Göndul, his valkyrie companion, thus he once again filled all those who contemplated the confrontation with enthusiasm.

for his partBeelzebub was able to avenge Hades, and reignited his own lifeMaybe by now I have a little more desire to live. After this duel, Brunhilde went to mourn for the fallen hero and in the room where she has the images of the gods and humans who perished in Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok, Buddha was waiting for her, trying to decipher the motivations of the Valkyrie.

While Buda tries to inquire about it, he asks directly if all this has to do with Brunhilde’s “ex-boyfriend” who has been locked up in Tartarus for a very long time.

Buddha holds Brunhilde by the arm and she smiles, simply denying that he is her ex-boyfriend. So the god is shocked and somewhat worried, he only says “I can’t believe this is your teen drama.”

It seems that we are getting closer and closer to discovering the truth behind the evocation of the Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok.

Where can I watch Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok?

Both seasons of the animated series are available on Netflix. The first adaptation has twelve episodes, while the second with ten.

Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok is animated by Graphinica and distributed by Netflix. The renewal for the release of a third season has not yet been revealed.

