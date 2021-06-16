Shuumatsu no Valkyrie, a story created by Takumi Fukui and Shinya Umemura, is just hours away from its premiere on Netflix, much to the joy of anime fans.

Record of Ragnarok, as it is known in much of Latin America, is in charge of the study Graphinica, known for adapting Nishio Ishin’s light novel, Juuni Taisen.

Next, we will give you the Release date, trailer and synopsis of the anime which promises to be one of the favorites by subscribers of the streaming platform.

Shuumatsu no Valkyrie – release date

Record of Ragnarok It will premiere on Thursday, June 17 at 8:00 a.m. ma via Netflix. The animation is directed by Masao Ōkubo, while the script is in charge of Kazuyuki Fudeyasu.

Shuumatsu no Valkyrie – trailer

Shuumatsu no Valkyrie – official synopsis

Seven million years of human civilization come to an end. Every 1,000 years, all the gods of the world gather in heaven to attend the conference on the survival of mankind. In it they agree to bring a definitive end to humanity due to their foolish past acts; However, before the final verdict is rendered, Brunhild, the eldest of the 13 Valkyrie sisters, makes an objection.

“To spice things up, why don’t you test the humans?” He says in front of the gods.

His proposal was to have the final fight against humanity known as Ragnarok, where all the gods of the world and champions of all human history enter a one-on-one duel. The first team to win seven of the 13 battles will be the winner.

As it seems impossible for the humans to beat them, the immortals mock them, but Brunhild makes a new provocation: “Are they cowering?”

That touches their nerves and they accept his proposal angrily. Thus, she and her sisters must choose 13 of the strongest champions throughout the history of mankind.

Will humans surpass gods and stop until the end? The eschatological battles between heaven and earth finally begin!