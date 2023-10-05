Home page World

It is still unclear why the bus fell 15 meters near Venice, killing 21 people. The first doubts are raised about the safety of the bridge.

Venice – What led to the bus accident that cost the lives of at least 21 people, including three Germans, near Venice? There are currently three theories circulating in the Italian media as to how it could have happened. According to current information, the investigators assume that the bus driver suffered a faint attack.

While the authorities are still working hard to identify the victims, the head of the bus company spoke out critically. Above all, he questions the safety and stability of the lane boundaries on the approximately 70-year-old bridge.

Video recordings of the bus accident leave questions unanswered – view of crucial scene obscured

“In these cases, everything and nothing is to blame,” Massimo Fiorese, the head of the transport company, told the Italian news agency Ansa. “It wasn’t the guardrail that hit the bus, but the other way around,” said Fiorese. But it was remarkable how easily the bus was able to break through the barrier. And also referred to the low speed of the vehicle.

The entrepreneur bases his critical suggestion on the video images from the surveillance camera that captured the dramatic scene. “From what I saw in the pictures, you can see the bus coming at less than 50 kilometers per hour.” You would see the brake lights of the ill-fated bus flashing before it crashed. “So he braked,” said the boss of “La Linea” transport. You would then see the vehicle leaning against the guardrail, tipping over and falling. “Unfortunately it is not a guardrail, but a railing,” he explains his criticism of the stability of the barrier.

The investigators hoped to obtain information from the images from the permanently installed surveillance camera, but the crucial scene of the crash is obscured by another bus. You can only see from a distance how the bus falls over the guardrail. Beforehand you can see that the bus in the right lane is traveling faster than the bus in the left lane.

Construction work on a dilapidated bridge in Venice

Loud Ansa-Report The city of Venice has planned renovation work for the Rizzardi Bridge, which connects the historic city center with the Italian mainland. The bridge is in a dilapidated condition and has therefore been restored for a few weeks. The construction work was therefore still ongoing and, according to the city councilor for transport, cost over six million euros. New safety barriers should also be installed before road exits.

A traffic safety expert is convinced that the guardrails on the bridge played a role in the accident. “From what we were able to determine through our contacts, it was a one and a half meter high guardrail made of a single wave,” said Giordano Biserni from the Association of Friends and Supporters of the Traffic Police (Asaps). It would have taken three times the height to secure a bus that sometimes weighs up to 18 tons. “A guardrail like this can hold a car, but a bus like this is difficult.” (dpa/rku)