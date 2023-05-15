Hundreds of people were stuck with their car for hours on Sunday afternoon in the St-Jan parking garage on the Hekellaan in Den Bosch. A technical problem after a fire alarm seems to have caused the problems.

A fire alarm went off at around 3 p.m. This caused the roller shutters to go down automatically. According to the municipality, this is a precautionary measure to prevent a possible fire from spreading to other floors.

But for reasons unknown, they stopped rising. Why the problem could not be solved on Sunday afternoon and whether there was no engineer is not clear, says a spokesman for the municipality. She also does not know why the fire brigade was only called to help after three hours. “The vehicles could indeed no longer leave,” says the municipal spokesman. “But people were still able to leave the garage on foot.”

At the time of the alarm, it was very busy in and around the parking garage, which has space for a total of 1040 cars. This was partly due to the Vestingloop that was organized in Den Bosch. After the alarm went off, the people in the garage were told to get out of their cars and leave the garage.

Firefighters saw an opening in one of the roller shutters, which remained closed for several hours due to a technical malfunction.



Openings with grinding wheel

The fire brigade arrived at the scene around 6 p.m. He made large openings in the roller shutters with a grinder, so that the stuck visitors could leave the car park with their car.

People are stuck in the parking garage in Den Bosch. © Screen shot video



The entrance to the Sint-Jan car park on the Hekellaan. © Meesters Multi Media / Bart Meesters



The fire brigade arrived at the scene around 6 p.m. He made large openings in the roller shutters with a grinder, so that the stuck visitors could leave the car park with their car.







