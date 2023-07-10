Elina Svitolina has qualified for the quarterfinals at Wimbledon after a cracker. The 28-year-old Ukrainian, who is coached by Raemon Sluiter, won after an exciting match against the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in three sets: 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9). The match was extra charged because of the war in Ukraine and the relations between that country and Belarus. The victory caused the necessary emotions for both Svitolina and Sluiter afterwards.

