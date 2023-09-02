Ascó nuclear power plant, in Tarragona, in a file image. albert garcia

The Ascó I nuclear power plant (Tarragona) has notified the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) that its activity has stopped unscheduled to carry out “a review of the associated instrumentation” after an incident in one of the reactor’s coolant pumps. The plant was disconnected from the electrical network at 9:30 p.m. on Friday “after having detected several episodes with signs of high vibrations coming from one of the sensors that take measurements on the axis of one of the pumps.”

The information on the nuclear power plant ensures that the incident has not affected the workers, the public or the environment and that when the work and the pertinent checks are completed, the power plant will be synchronized again with the electricity grid.

With the information available up to now, the unscheduled shutdown is classified at level 0 (out of scale) on the International Scale of Nuclear and Radiological Events (INES, which goes up to number 7, serious accident), so there is no It has significance for security, according to the CSN. Specifically, after detecting several episodes with signs of high vibrations in one of the sensors on the axis of one of the reactor’s coolant pumps, those responsible for Ascó I decided to gradually reduce the load until it was disconnected from the electrical network and stopped the turbine to be able to access the containment enclosure to carry out the necessary work to replace the pump sensors and solve the anomaly.

