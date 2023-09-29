It is among the worst nightmares of the presidents of the United States: the stop to almost all the activities that are part of the federal government due to the failure by Congress, before October 1st, to approve the spending laws that contribute to the national budget, in a word it Shutdown. The term means literally shutdown, shutdown, closing. Usually the obstacle of approval within the deadline is circumvented by Congress, launching the made in USA equivalent of our provisional exercise.
