US government and public services may shut down on October 1

The threat of a shutdown looms over the United States. shutdown) – suspension of work of government bodies and institutions. This is because Congress will most likely not be able to agree on a budget for the new fiscal year by the October 1 deadline. While the shutdown lasts, non-critical institutions and bodies are closed, and hundreds of thousands of their employees are sent on unpaid leave.

“The question is how long will it last [шатдаун]. Its duration, more than its actual occurrence, will impact American households.” noted Emerson Sprick is a senior economic analyst at the Bipartisan Policy Center. According to most observers, the crisis may take a while for several weeks and cause significant damage to the country’s economy.

The US is on the brink of a crisis due to disputes within the Republican Party

The reason for the current shutdown was disagreements between the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, and his most radical party members. They require cut government spending for fiscal year 2024 by $120 billion, considering the amount McCarthy agreed to with President Joe Biden during debt ceiling negotiations in May to be too “generous.” The White House and Democrats who control the Senate did not agree with such demands.

Kevin McCarthy Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

McCarthy cannot do without the support of the most radical party members due to the fact that the Republicans have a very slight advantage in the House of Representatives. Complicating the problem is that in previous years, Congress approved all 12 bills providing funding for different parts of the government in one giant package, but this time McCarthy made concessions to his fellow party members, who demanded that each of the 12 bills be considered separately for greater transparency.

McCarthy’s proposed short-term budget, which would reduced government spending by 30 percent, but would allow federal agencies to continue operating until October 31, did not attract enough support. Democrats voted against it because they insist on the original long-term budget agreed to by Biden and McCarthy back in May. They were joined by 21 members of the House of Representatives from among the more radical Republicans, who hope to use the shutdown to push through a more truncated version of the long-term budget.

However, McCarthy refused acknowledge the inevitability of a shutdown and noted that he “has other ideas.” How notes The Guardian, in theory, a politician could join forces with Democrats to pass the budget in its original form, but in this case, fellow party members would remove him from the post of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Radical Republicans in the House of Representatives are playing political games with people’s lives and pushing us towards a shutdown that will have devastating consequences for the entire country White House statement

Military aid to Ukraine is under threat due to shutdown

The issue of providing military assistance to Ukraine is also causing heated debate: a number of Republicans opposing McCarthy insist on reducing its volumes. Democratic senators put forward a short-term budget proposal through Nov. 17 that included giving Kyiv $6 billion, a quarter of Biden’s $24 billion target. However, this is a temporary solution didn’t suit Republican members of the House of Representatives.

I made it clear from day one that no money should go to Ukraine and that our position should be to establish peace in this country. Now we are financing the destruction of Ukraine Marjorie Taylor GreeneRepublican congresswoman opposing McCarthy

Late in the evening of September 28, the House of Representatives still accepted bill to fund the Pentagon in the amount of $826 billion, excluding the provision for aid to Ukraine. Wherein was accepted a separate document providing for the allocation of $300 million from the Pentagon budget for Ukraine’s needs.

Photo: President Of Ukraine / Globallookpress.com

The US Congress has the exclusive right to approve the state budget

According to the US Constitution, Congress has the exclusive right to introduce financial bills, including those related to the annual budget of federal authorities. Only after such bills are supported by both houses of Congress are they sent to the US President for signature.

This "power of the purse" is one of the main levers of pressure Congress has on the executive branch of government.

This feature in the structure of the state of the American founding fathers borrowed from Great Britain. The House of Commons of the British Parliament has the exclusive right to set taxes and spend state revenues – this is one of the main levers of control over the royal power and the aristocracy included in the House of Lords.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stands next to a laptop counting down to the government shutdown. Photo: Anna Rose Layden/Bloomberg/Getty Images

US federal agencies may be suspended as of October 1

On October 1, the new fiscal year begins in the United States. By 00:01 Sunday Washington time (07:01 Moscow time), Congress needs to agree on 12 bills related to funding federal agencies, or pass a so-called continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government running while discussions take place about the budget.

Otherwise, a shutdown occurs – a forced suspension of the federal government due to the budget deficit. Some government bodies and institutions will curtail the least key areas of activity until a compromise is found either within Congress or between Congress and the president.

The freeze does not apply to mandatory government spending such as Social Security and Medicare, which account for about 70 percent of federal government spending. The remaining 30 percent, which must be agreed upon within the framework of these 12 bills, includes defense spending, including military salaries, public health and prevention programs, infrastructure projects, benefits and allowances.

The shutdown will affect millions of Americans

If Congress fails to reach an agreement, about two million US government employees will either sent on unpaid leave or will continue to work without pay. Salaries will also be delayed for the 1.3 million military personnel who will have to continue serving.

It’s incredibly dangerous, reckless and ridiculous that we can’t keep the government running. Ben CardinDemocratic Congressman, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

In addition, the US government will not be able to enter into new contracts and will stop pay already hired contractors; those, in turn, will have to reduce staff or send workers on unpaid leave. State programs for food and housing support for the poor, pensions for veterans, as well as loans for farmers and small businesses will also be at risk.

7 million American women and children depend on a special supplemental nutrition program, which will be suspended due to the shutdown

If the shutdown continues for several weeks, even key workers – such as air traffic controllers and tax officials – may stop showing up for work in protest. Millions of Americans could be without access to key government services, and the entire US transportation system, including airports, will be paralyzed.

Shutdowns are always negative affect on the country’s economy, slowing GDP growth and reducing consumer demand. And the longer they last, the greater the damage. The government shutdown could come on top of other negative factors, such as rising gasoline prices and an upcoming strike by auto workers.

Photo: Richard B. Levine / Globallookpress.com

The last time the US government shutdown was in 2018.

Since 1980, the American government has already 14 times suspended my job. The last – admittedly partial – shutdown occurred under the previous US President Donald Trump. It began at midnight on December 21, 2018, lasted a record 34 days (until January 25, 2019) and affected 800 thousand government employees. The reason was disagreements between Trump and Congress over the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico. Members of the House of Representatives then agreed to budgets for some federal agencies – the departments of Agriculture, Commerce and Homeland Security – while others partially shut down work.

Before that, in 2013, between then US President Barack Obama and the Senate on one side and the Republican-controlled House of Representatives on the other arose controversy over funding for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The work of federal agencies was suspended for 16 days; 800 thousand civil servants were sent on unpaid leave; wages were delayed for 1.3 million people who were forced to continue working.

$24 billion cost the American economy the 2013 shutdown

Joe Biden may become the third president in a row to shutdown the American government.