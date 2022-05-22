End of the year. With the usual constant: when the team plays something important, water. Not even frightening at Pizjuán, although it would have been of little use since Villarreal, yes, did not fail. The ball falls silent and the electoral noise begins in Bilbao. A good week awaits us. And after that, a month. Elizegi tried to make the transition sweet after his departure and the commotion that is upon us in the middle of the gestation of a new course, makes us think that the most prudent thing would have been to wait until the end of the year, with the break of the World Cup via.

To whet your appetite, the Statutes Reform Assembly. The candidates have been very lukewarm on the issue and their exaggerated neutrality may have been the last push towards a third failure of this necessary process, which requires two thirds of the delegates to prosper. There have been 140 meetings and a meticulously prepared text, written with great care. Elizegi’s last battle can leave a bittersweet taste at this stage since 2018. The defeat in Seville and the goodbye to the Conference League represent another obstacle, although objectively it should not have an influence. But that’s how it is. The wear has been brutal. With having scored a third of the conquests that he had within his reach, for example a Cup or the continental ticket this year, his mandate would reach another note.

And from there, on Tuesday, straight to the campaign. Well already have a vacant bench. Again three options, as in 2007 with Macua, Ercoreca and Javi González. The last to get on the ballot box train is Uriarte, the profile that was missing, a young face that will emphasize new aspects, away from the tiresome ‘business as usual’ and hackneyed traditions. The staging so far has drawn us two trends that bear little resemblance. But what unites the three is disdain for Marcelino. The two who have previously taken the step with their official proposals have kept him parked while they thought of other options and aired such negotiations, and Uriarte has not even called him.

Arechabaleta is more resolute, direct, his message is much better because the staging is fresh: very successful non-verbal language, gestures, eye contact, feedback with the interlocutor… Even in the tricky matter of not having Marcelino, he has managed to get away with it. Because that episode could have made him enter the scene on the wrong foot. Meeting with Marcelino one day and not being completely honest, and then meeting with a large group of partners and telling them that you don’t count on him because he has failed at key moments… What we said in AS, wow. It is a mole, but he has let time bury that passage. He has expressed very well the idea that he is not going to look at managers from previous stages, although former president Arrate has encouraged him. It’s a good move, because people want new options, cleansed of the past. And in the dialectical face-to-face he has a lot to gain. There is more to see the sting to Barkala for the labels that supposedly drag one and the other.

It’s up to Barkala to get rid of the political mantle, the sanbenito that the PNV covers him and will not fail this time, like three and a half years ago. García Toral will announce in the next few hours what he is going to do. Faced with such a ruckus, he wishes to safeguard his prestige a little and leaves. It would be a world surprise if he confirms that he hopes to continue. Right now I can’t imagine a more appropriate coach than him to lead Athletic. It is true that at key moments he has failed, but a positive evolution has been seen during this year and a half. What coach is going to improve right now a team that drags a desperate inexperience when it comes to scoring goals?