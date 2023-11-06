Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Donald Trump Jr. (2nd from left) and Eric Trump (C) arrive at the New York Supreme Court on November 2, 2023. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

After the hearing of Donald Trump’s sons last week, there was a hail of criticism regarding their statements in court. There is even a threat of new charges.

New York – In the midst of the multi-million dollar economic fraud trial against Donald Trump and his family business, the son of the former US President, Eric Trump, has caused a stir around the trial. The 39-year-old and his brother are threatened with perjury charges because of a possible false statement last week, warned former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner on Saturday. Eric Trump is also said to have insulted reporters in front of the courtroom, for which he received sharp criticism.

Donald Trump is accused of having inflated the assets of his real estate empire by billions of dollars over the years in order to get better conditions for loans and insurance. His eldest sons Donald Jr. and Eric, who are part of the management of the family holding company Trump Organization, testified in court last week. They asserted that the financial documents at the center of the proceedings were the responsibility of accountants. They also kept answering “I can’t remember.”

Economic fraud trial in New York: Donald Trump’s sons may have committed perjury

A dangerous move, as legal analyst and staunch Trump critic Glenn Kirschner made clear during an appearance on US broadcaster MSNBC. “[Die Aussagen] are so flawed. If they’re not careful, they could find themselves facing perjury charges,” Kirschner warned. Regardless of a possible lawsuit, he is sure that Donald Jr. and Eric Trump will lose with their statements. It is obvious that responsibility cannot be passed on to the accountants. “I have no idea how gullible they think the judge and prosecutor are for falling for something like this.”

The second eldest son Eric Trump in particular attracted negative attention during the hearing, as did several others US media to report. He loudly announced to journalists outside the courtroom that his family would soon win the case in New York. Randy Zelin, a New York attorney who specializes in defending white-collar criminals, subsequently criticized Eric Trump’s comments during an appearance on the right-wing media company’s show Newsmax heavily criticized and described as inappropriate and disrespectful to the legal system. “Shut up, keep it out of the media, show a little respect, especially if you have a last name that you want to be associated with – as the most powerful person in the world,” Zelin said, among other things. “Do it in the courtroom and stop making fun of the system you want to preside over.”

Sharp criticism after Eric Trump’s “disrespect” at trial: “Shut up”

Michael Grimm, the moderator of the Newsmaxshow, dismissed Zelin’s criticism and blamed the prosecutors who initiated the case. Newsmax had already attracted attention during the 2020 presidential election with conspiracy theories and false claims in favor of Donald Trump. Grimm claimed prosecutors were targeting Donald Trump and accused them of trying to destroy the justice system. Zelin, in turn, argued that if the prosecutors were indeed unfair, they should be removed from office in the next election. Otherwise they should be allowed to do their work.

Attorney General James has called for a $250 million fine on the serious fraud charges. She also wants Trump and his two eldest sons, Donald Trump Junior and Eric Trump, no longer allowed to run companies in New York. The ex-president is not threatened with a prison sentence in this case. The Republican rejects the allegations as a politically motivated attempt to harm him before the presidential election in November 2024. (nz with afp material)