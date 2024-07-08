Novak Djokovic overwhelms Holger Rune in the round of 16 of Wimbledon 2024 and then also reserves a jab at the public, ‘guilty’ of cheering for the Dane. The Serbian, number 2 in the world, beats the number 15 seed 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 and in the quarterfinals he will face the Australian Alex De Minaur. Djokovic wins but does not digest the attitude of a part of the spectators, siding with the Serbian’s rival. The chants ‘Ruuuuune’ remain etched in Nole’s mind, who at the end of the evening takes the stone out of his shoe.

Novak Djokovic not happy with the crowd at Wimbledon after match with Rune “I know they were cheering for Rune but that’s an excuse to boo… I know all the tricks..” “I’ve played in much more hostile environments. You guys can’t touch me” pic.twitter.com/pdnFFQwiGm — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 8, 2024

“To all the fans who showed respect, thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. And to those who chose to disrespect a player, in this case me, goooooodnighteeeeeee,” Djokovic says in a surreal post-match interview. “They disrespected me and I don’t accept that. I know there were chants for Rune, but that was an excuse to boo me. I’ve been on the tour for over 20 years, I know the tricks and I know how it works. I respect the people who come here, pay for the ticket and love tennis, appreciating the effort of the players.” Boos rain down from the stands: “I’ve played in more hostile environments than this, you don’t affect me at all…”