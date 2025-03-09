Shut up a little, guys!

We have left you speech seven years, we catch you by surprise, we show you what pasta we are made. Everyone gave you vertigo

And if women had power, what would men be but women who cannot give birth? Ursula K. Le Guin

Callad, shut up a little! You have brought interested cacophony. It is not your role leading us, you do not feel obliged as always to mark the way. You are you and not feminism the problem. Shut up for a while. We are enough and we have enough strength to fight for ourselves. It’s tremendous! In just a few years, to elbows and with good words and better intentions, you have pushed us on the sidelines and you have thrown the right to tell us how and why we have to fight. It is what the patriarchy has had a lifetime, you neglect and it rods you. Now he does not do it to emels, he does it with blows of understanding. Everything is better in you, to feminism. You already have uncles, stop, shut up and put aside.

It is so. In seven years you have turned a global, international, inclusive, female, omnicomprehensive movement into a duck -driver. It usually happens whenever you get the snout in our things, because as much as you insist, the oppressor, the beneficiary of the system, will never be the best defender of the oppressed, of the injured by the state of things.

Shut up a little, that you are almost only heard. Men marking the sense of the emblematic day of the woman’s struggle. More feminist men than ourselves. Men who want us to convince us that our grandmothers had the possibility to fight what we fight, men who create safe spaces to behave as predators, allies who buy women to walk them as an attribute of the position, men who give us theoretical, men who tell us why our feminism is wrong, men who editorialize, men who tweet, men who invent political marketing to our coast. I parked, men who face our reality, men who feel bad because what was wrong is changing, men who appropriate the biological characteristics that are part of our pain. Men, gone to Esparragar. Men, stop doing what you have been doing since the beginning of humanity. Men, we love you, but assume that you only have to put aside and assume that human beings are born free and equal. We will decide when we are real.

You have managed to make the women’s struggle look like a cricket cage. You are a quintacolumna, very friendly, very supportive, not for that reason. Seven years ago we were the ones who impel ourselves to give a great cry. No kind man orchestrated, no organization governed by uncles, no male theoretical of how to take the streets. Simply, we burst and burst alone. That environment of rupture, of tiredness, in which we add women of all ages, commuing in unitary and accurate shouts has become a holiday of voices faced as soon as you have put your hands your hands. The famous feminist allies! Sometimes allying is in appearance is a quintacolumnista sabotage form. And, really, we don’t need you. We are going to take our role in the world as we have always taken it: because we are right, because we are more than half of society and because we know how to fight it.

Seriously, guys, shut up for a while. I am even the ovaries of your superiority of always. Tired of explaining what I am and how I should be. Drugs that you distribute female and feminist and bad feminist bonus. Indignant that you are the ones who tell me what flags I have to take to be the good, what I have to fill in feminism to be worthy of your approval and applause. There are not many feminisms, guys, there is a feminism that is the struggle for the equality and dignity of all women. If you want to break it, it is to strain things that are not feminism. I do not say that they are bad things, I say they are foreign to feminism. The identity flag, the anti -racist, the anti -capitalist, which you want to be in the inseparable of feminism are issues that can be assumed or not and continue to be feminist.

I do not want you to come all to fight for feminism in your own way and with your interests. It is enough for me not to hinder and that you assume that this is irreversible. I prefer that we are all together. Everyone who knows what a woman is and how that being a woman, biological do not hesitate, has affected from our earliest childhood to the way they have forced us to be in the world. Only a woman who has lived it step by step, year after year, and who will continue to live it until she dies, serves me as a companion in this fight. Your theories, your dogmatics, your exclusions, your struggles of power, your changes in acronyms, your little safe spaces, your empty slogans … All that is foreign to the feminist struggle. Keep it out, we don’t want it, it doesn’t work for us, it’s not the feminism we want to build.

Boys, celebrate on March 8 and the rest of the year assuming that it is not your role to fill the feminist space. Shut up for a while. Stay still. We know alone.

To you, companions, encouragement along the way. This is a lives of lives. Let’s not also usurp this terrain.

