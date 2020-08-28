Former chairman of the Supreme Soviet of Belarus Stanislav Shushkevich called for changing the status of the Russian language in the republic. According to him, the only state language of the country should be Belarusian, respectively, the Russian language should be deprived of this status. He expressed his opinion in an interview Youtube-channel “And Graham Burst”.

“We have no confrontation with the Russians. We have never had interethnic strife. But we always wanted to be Belarusians. And in general, that they have squeezed our language out of us, squeeze out our culture, “said Shushkevich.

The politician noted that the transition to the Belarusian language as the only state language will be “rather difficult and lengthy”.

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko accused the opposition of intending to introduce a “creeping” ban on the Russian language. “They don’t speak openly, but a creeping ban on the Russian language. The concept of criminal liability for insulting the Belarusian language is introduced. Listen, do we have such facts once that we insulted our native language? This has never happened, ”he said.

The Russian language in Belarus has been the state language since 1995. Then a referendum was held in the republic, in which 83.3 percent of citizens supported the initiative to consolidate the country’s bilingualism in the constitution. According to the latest population census, which took place in Belarus in 2009, 70 percent of the population named Russian as the language of home communication, and Belarusian – 23 percent.