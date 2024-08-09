On a hot day in mid-July, the town of Himaraoverlooking the Albanian coast, is animated from mass tourism. Between hotels and restaurants, life seems to flow peacefully. However, a few kilometers inland, a drama is unfolding: the villages of the Shushica Valley are revolting to protect their precious river.

The elders of the village of Kuc they gathered on an ancient bridge to protest: “Why do they want to steal our water too?”. This cry arises from the fear that the project of a pipeline, intended to bring water to the tourist facilities of Himaradestroys one of the last rivers savages of Europe.

The battle for the preservation of Shushica

In March 2023, Albania celebrated a historic victory with the creation of Europe’s first Wild River National Park to protect the Vjosa River. With 500 kilometers of pristine waterways, the park is a rich ecosystem that supports sixty villages. But the arrival of huge blue pipes for the pipeline has sparked panic among residents.

Ulrich Eichelmann by River Watch warns that the project could force the Shushica River to be excluded from the park, undermining conservation efforts. Biologist Olsi Nika of EcoAlbania argues that diverting the water for tourism would be “an ecological catastrophe”.

The Minister of Tourism and Environment of Albania, Mirela Kumbaroassures that the project is sustainable and will not damage the river. However, environmental associations such as River Watch challenge this vision, defining the evaluation of impact environmental “inadequate and lacking”.

The resistance of the villages

Residents of the Shushica Valley, united in their opposition, blocked the bulldozers and carried their protest to Tirana. The struggle continues, inspired by the resistance of the women of Kruš?ica in Bosnia, who prevented the construction of a hydroelectric dam. “Stay united”urges Amela Zukan of Kruš?ica.

The Battle for the River Shushika is a symbol of the struggle between economic growth and environmental conservation. Residents are determined to protect their territory and the cry “Kruš?ica, Shushica!” resounds like a powerful call to action.