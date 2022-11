After months of waiting, “Black Panther 2” has finally been released worldwide. With the death of Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa), the mantle of Black Panther has been taken over by Shuri, sister of the King of Wakanda played by Letitia Wright. After all the commotion caused by the tape, the actress has decided to go on vacation and has chosen our country as the perfect destination.

Letitia Wright with fans in Peru. Photo: Disney