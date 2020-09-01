D.he level is high. Whether Sennheiser, Sony, Bose, Beats, AKG, Beyerdynamic or Bang & Olufsen: All of them have wireless headphones that surround the ears with active noise cancellation, which sound good, have decent noise canceling, usually sit comfortably and look stylish . Even the price with an average of 400 euros is similar. This is why the frequently asked question from friends about which headphones to buy is difficult to answer. And now Shure has also launched the Aonic 50.

Of the models that the editorial team has tested so far, the sound of these headphones is what we like best. The Aonic 50 can impress a bit more than the Momentum Wireless from Sennheiser, H9 from Bang & Olufsen and WH-1000 XM3 from Sony. This is probably due to the Shure sound philosophy, which the developers have retained. The American company comes from the professional sector and has been supplying many musicians with microphones and in-ear monitors for decades.

The Aonic 50 plays neutral, precise, balanced. And thrilling. This is mainly due to the tuning in the low range. Shure has managed to fine-tune the bass so that it is nicely contoured and crisp and carries the songs and brings them to the front without pushing them into the dull. The voice has space and the heights air. In rock, pop and electro, the desired head-nod effect sets in at any time. On the other hand, the sound is also pleasantly calm and avoids drawing attention to itself with exaggerated effects.









Well, sound isn’t everything with headphones. They should just as reliably suppress outside noise. Here, too, there is nothing to complain about. As with the competition, the canceling can be regulated in three stages: off, semi-permeable for voices or as full noise suppression as possible. The last two modes can still be adjusted via an app. Surprisingly, the Aonic 50 rustles slightly in ambient mode, i.e. when you need to hear voices and other things clearly, and not in full NC mode, which is actually the case with many headphones with noise canceling.

Even if you can’t avoid attesting Sony and Bose to have slightly better noise canceling, the gap between them and the competition is clearly melting. In most environments, the Aonic 50 reliably and largely isolates the user from the outside world.

In addition to sound and noise canceling, wearing comfort influences the assessment of such headphones. After all, you should be able to put them on for hours if they already have a universal character. Shure also delivers a very good result on this point. You can wear the Aonic 50 for hours. It does not press on the ears or on the skull. Unfortunately, the opposite is sometimes the case with headphones from the competition, which were able to convince in terms of sound and noise canceling and not in terms of comfort.

The only thing that Shure could be blamed for is the look of the Aonic 50. The designers haven’t dared much here. The headphones look a bit boring. The designers could only excuse themselves by saying that the headphones should look classic, which the only colors – black and brown – speak for. The official price of 430 euros is a bit high. But you can get it almost everywhere for the usual 400 euros. If you are looking for circumaural headphones with noise canceling, you should definitely look at the Aonic 50. The search is probably already over by then.