His name may not sound familiar to you, but his music does, because for decades it has amazed locals and strangers who have watched from Kamen raider until Dragon ball. Shunsuke kikuchi, a veteran anime music composer passed away at 84 of pneumonia.

Shunsuke kikuchi He was born on November 1, 1931 in Hirosaki City in Aomori Prefecture and began his career as a composer in 1961 with the film Hachinime no Teki.

Before shining down Dragon ball – as many of us knew them – Shunsuke kikuchi composed the entry theme of the famous series Kamen raider. He also helped with the music of production houses such as Toei or Shochiku.

In the anime section, Shunsuke kikuchi not only put the music of Dragon Ball, also that of important series such as Tiger Mask, Dr. Slump, Getter Robo, Grendizer, Cashern, Toushou Daimos and many more.

Just take a look through the credits of Dragon Ball Z to find the name of Shunsuke kikuchi and see that he was always there, in front of our ears, contributing a lot to the Japanese animation industry.

Was Dragon Ball Shunsuke Kikuchi’s last work?

One of the last animations he worked on Shunsuke kikuchi It was Dragon Ball: Ossu! Kaette Kita Son Goku to Nakamatachi !! (Goku and his friends return !!), which was a special production to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the magazine Shonen jump which premiered on September 21, 2009.

It is worth emphasizing that at least in Dragon ball shared credits with Takeshi ike Y Michiaki Watanabe. It is very likely that his work will endure thanks to the preservation of anime and record collectors.

His family held a private funeral in which the composer’s remains were veiled. From TierraGamer we send our condolences to his loved ones for the unfortunate loss of a talent as great as his.

