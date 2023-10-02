BAO Publishing announces the imminent arrival in Italy of Shuna’s journeymanga created by the master Hayao Miyazaki. The single volume will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from October 17th at the launch price of €23.00.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

SHUNA’S JOURNEY

Hayao Miyazaki is a name that needs no introduction, such is the success achieved with his animated feature films that have set a precedent and are part of the collective imagination. What not everyone knows is that in 1983 the Maestro created a manga released only in Japan: this fairy tale that looks at myth to talk about the present, finally in Italy for the Aiken line of BAO Publishing manga.

An epic story on paper that reads like a film.

BAO Publishing is proud to announce a new title from Aiken linethe BAO manga: Shuna’s journey Of Hayao Miyazaki.

In a land plagued by a lethal famine, a prince renounces the comforts of court to set out in search of mythical seeds that could feed his people. Along the way he will encounter unspeakable horrors, deadly traps and hostile people, but also the germ of a faint hope for a better future. Masterfully written and drawn in 1983 by Master Hayao Miyazaki himself and remained unpublished outside Japan to this daythis volume has the breadth and epic of a feature film, and the plot unfolds along spectacular and evocative tables, authentic cinematography on paper.

Shuna’s journey is available in bookshops and comic shops from 17 October 2023.

Hayao Miyazaki was born in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan. After graduating from the Faculty of Political Science and Economics of Gakushuin University, Hayao Miyazaki began working as an animator in the Toei Animation studio, participating in the creation – under the direction of Isao Takahata – of The Great Adventure of the Little Prince Valiant, in the role as set designer and main animator (1968). Still alongside Takahata, in 1971 he collaborated with the animation studio A Production, for which he worked on the original concept, screenplay, layout design and animation of Panda! Go Panda! (1972). In the following years Miyazaki collaborated with various studios, starting with Zuiyo Eizo with Takahata, Nippon Animation and Telecom Animation Film. He created sets and layout projects for the TV series Heidi (1974), Marco – From the Apennines to the Andes (1976) and directed his first TV series Conan the boy of the future (1978). Lupine III – The Castle of Cagliostro (1979) marks his feature film directorial debut, followed in 1984 by Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, based on his original graphic novel serialized in the monthly animation magazine “Anage”, of which he is the author and director.

Miyazaki founded Studio Ghibli with Takahata in 1985, and has since directed ten animated works, including Castle in the Sky (1986), My Neighbor Totoro (1988), Kiki: Home Delivery (1989), Porco Red (1992) and Princess Mononoke (1997). Spirited Away (2001) smashed the box office in Japan, winning several awards, including the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2002 and, the following year, the Oscar for best animated film. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004), however, was awarded the Osella Prize at the Venice International Film Festival of the same year, and the same festival awarded the director the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in 2005 of him. In 2008 he wrote and directed Ponyo on the Cliff, and contributed to the creation and screenplay of Arietty – The Secret World Under the Floor by Hiromasa Yonebayashi and Poppy Hill by Goro Miyazaki. His most recent film, The Wind Rises (2013), was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film. In November 2014, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Committee awarded him an honorary Lifetime Achievement Oscar. He is currently working on new projects. Miyazaki has also published a large number of essays, drawings and poems, including Shuppatsuten 1979-1996 (Starting Point: 1979-1996, 1996). He has designed several buildings, including the Ghibli Museum opened in 2001 in Mitaka, of which he is also Honorary Executive Director. In 2012, the Japanese government elected him a Person of Cultural Merit. In 2014 he was inducted into the Will Eisner Comics Awards Hall of Fame.

Works by Hayao Miyazaki:

Lupine III – The Castle of Cagliostro (Rupan sansei Kariosutoro no shiro), 1979

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (Kaze no tani no Naushika), 1984

Castle in the Sky (Tenku no shiro Rapyuta), 1986

My Neighbor Totoro (Tonari no Totoro), 1988

Kiki – Home deliveries (Majo no takkyubin), 1989

Porco Rosso (Kurenai no buta), 1992

Princess Mononoke (Mononoke-hime), 1997

Spirited Away (Sen to Chihiro no kamikakushi), 2001

Howl’s Moving Castle (Hauru no ugoku shiro), 2004

Ponyo on the Cliff (Gake no ue no Ponyo), 2008

The Wind Rises (Kaze tachinu), 2013

The Boy and the Heron (Kimitachi wa do ikiru ka), 2023