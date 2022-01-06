Through promotional arts and the new trailer for Doctor Strange In the multiverse of madness, the identity of the villain who will appear in the new MCU movie has been confirmed. His name is ThroatsBut why would Marvel choose a supporting character to be one of Doctor Strange’s enemies? The answer is that it is not really about Gargantos, but about Shuma gorath, a very powerful enemy of the sorcerer.

Gargantos promo art for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. Photo: @ DrSrtangeUpdate / Twitter

Gargantos vs Shuma Gorath

According to The Direct medium, the reason why the creature that appears in the Doctor Strange 2 trailer bears the name of Gargantos and the appearance of Shuma Gorath has to do with a copyright issue.

Shuma gorath It is a name taken from the story written by Robert E. Howard in 1967, called The Curse of the Golden Skull, where Kull, ‘the Conqueror’ appears. Six years later, Shuma Gorath appears in Marvel Comics’ Doctor Strange comics. Howard is responsible for the numerous adventures of Conan, ‘the Barbarian’, a character of which Marvel got the rights again in 2018.

Gargantos and Shuma Gortah. Photo: Marvel Comics

However, the rights of live action would be a separate issue. Netflix acquired the animated rights to Conan in 2020, as the platform is currently developing a live action series of the character. But in 1997, Universal Pictures released a Kull tape, ‘the Conqueror’, where he appears Shuma gorath for the first time, so the rights to the character would belong to Universal.

In that sense, Marvel Studios made the decision to name Gargantos to a creature with the appearance of Shuma Gorath, in order to avoid legal problems for rights.