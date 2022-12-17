Russian fighter Pavel Shulsky on Saturday, December 17, shared with Izvestia his emotions from the fight with Vyacheslav Datsik.

According to Pavel, the fight turned out to be spectacular, but the most important thing is that neither Datsik nor he has any injuries.

“Health is normal. It’s a shame you lost the fight. We need to look at it, improve it a little, I think. It was a spectacular fight, as always. The main thing is that neither I nor Slavik have any injuries, ”he said.

The fighter recalled that the doctors inserted four iron plates into him due to an old jaw injury. Datsik hit Pavel’s jaw several times, but he did not have any serious problems because of this.

Shulsky also noted that he would agree to a rematch in the future, and said that he would help him defeat Datsik next time.

“Everyone liked the fight, I would like to fight again. There is a chance to win, of course. You will need to work more in pairs. Because I saved myself, I didn’t box in pairs. Apparently, this played a big role, ”he stressed.

On December 16, Vyacheslav Datsik defeated Pavel Shulsky by unanimous decision of the judges as part of the REN TV Fight Club.

On December 17, the main battle of the final tournament took place as part of the REN TV Fight Club super series, in which blogger Svyatoslav Kovalenko emerged victorious from the duel with MMA fighter Alexander Emelianenko.