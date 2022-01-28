Russian fighters Pavel Shulsky and Max “Topor” Shcherbakov spoke about their mood before the “Evening of Boxing” on REN TV on January 28.

“It’s good that we know that the battle starts at this time, so it’s cool. When you wait for one pair to fight, the second pair to fight and you are in floating mode, then everything is much simpler here, ”said Shulsky.

As he added, there is always jitters before the fight, but he tries not to worry before the fight. According to Shulsky, one must go out and fight, because “what will be, will not be avoided.”

“As soon as you enter the ring, the excitement passes,” the athlete said.

His opponent is 40 kg heavier than him, the difficulty lies in this.

Shcherbakov told reporters about his excellent mood, according to him, he “came to war.”

“Fight, fight, please the viewers of REN TV,” he said.

He tunes in to the fight without music, retires with the team, with the manager and coach, Shcherbakov added.

“Why bother with what is inevitable. It will end today anyway, ”Ax concluded.

REN TV viewers on January 28 at 23.00 are waiting for the “Boxing Evening”, the main event of the tournament will be the fight between Vyacheslav Datsik and Zelemkhan “Machine Gunner” Dukaev. The day before, the Machine Gunner shared with Izvestia his expectations from the upcoming fight with Datsik. According to the fighter, now he has lost his speed, but he managed to recover a little. Dukaev stressed that he did not intend to lose.

For his part, boxer Grigory Drozd also noted that Datsik was gaining momentum and became assertive. In his opinion, Dukaev will face a serious opponent in the ring.

In other fights, Maxim Novoselov and Max “Ax” Shcherbakov, as well as Pavel Shulsky and Daniyal “T-34” Elbaev will fight.