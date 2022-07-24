Ali Maali (Dubai)

With his move to Fatih Karagomruk, the eighth Turkish league, Uzbek Shukurov will be the last of the “four foreigners” who returned glory to Sharjah, when he won the league in the 2018-2019 season, after an absence of 23 years, after the departure of the “trio” Wilton Suarez returning to his country, and playing Currently, the Novorizotin team, Ryan Mendes of Cape Verde to Al-Nassr, and the Brazilian Igor Coronado to the Saudi Federation.

During the 26-year-old Shukurov’s career with the “King”, since 2017, the player kidnapped the hearts of the Sharjah fans, with his great tender and sincerity within the “green rectangle”, and he was one of the best players in the “Dorina”, especially in the 2018 season. – 2019, and there was no failure or negligence on the part of the player throughout his presence in the team in all competitions.

In the first season 2017-2018, Shukurov launched his participation in the league in the victory match on January 11, 2018, after the winter transfer period, coming from Uzbek Bunyodkor, and this season he played 11 matches “990 minutes”, and in the following season he played 17 games “1518 minutes”. And he scored two goals, and in the “cancelled” 2019-2020 season, he participated in 19 matches “1710 minutes”, and scored 3 goals, and in the following season he played 24 matches “2131 minutes”, and scored one goal, and last season he scored the most with “The King”. With 4 goals, in 24 matches he participated in (2154 minutes).

Away from the ball, Shukurov affirmed his great love for Sharjah, when he set up several projects in his homeland, which he called Sharjah, including a school, a restaurant and a gym, a link that confirms his love for it, and no player has ever been professional in our stadiums in this way, expressing and linking his love for the club Which he became a professional, and although there was a season left in his contract, the mutual desire between the two parties made the process of his transfer to the Turkish League easy and simple.