The official spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that the two ministers discussed the ongoing joint efforts aimed at reaching a truce in the Gaza Strip to reach a permanent ceasefire, and the efforts made to reach a deal to exchange prisoners and detainees.

Abu Zeid added that Minister Shukri listened to a briefing from his American counterpart regarding the American decision to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip via the sea corridor. He also explained that it is a complementary effort to the Rafah land crossing, which remains the primary outlet for aid, as well as American efforts to support negotiations on the exchange of detainees.

In this context, Shukri stressed the need to intensify all efforts to reach a comprehensive ceasefire as it is the ultimate goal on which international efforts must be focused to stop the blood of Palestinian civilians.

He stressed the necessity of implementing Security Council Resolution No. 2720 regarding the work of the United Nations mechanism to coordinate and monitor the entry of aid, and overcoming the obstacles placed by Israel in this regard.

The discussions between the two ministers also touched on the dangerous developments taking place in the southern Red Sea region, and the threat they pose to international trade movement in this strategic international shipping lane, as Shukri reiterated his warning of the dangerous and increasing regional repercussions of expanding the conflict in the region in a way that now threatens the stability, safety and interests of many. From countries.

The official spokesman concluded his statements, revealing that Shukri repeated the warning in his call with Minister Blinken of the dangers of any military operation in the city of Rafah due to its catastrophic humanitarian consequences, and Egypt’s complete rejection of attempts to displace the Palestinian people outside their lands, as this constitutes a grave violation of the rules and provisions of international law and a desperate attempt to liquidate… The Palestinian cause.

The United States Secretary of State expressed his country's full appreciation for the efforts made by Egypt to mediate between Israel and Hamas, and its continued efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The two ministers agreed to continue coordination and consultation and to keep communication channels open during the coming days to support mediation efforts and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.