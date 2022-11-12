Shuhei Yoshida will be awarded at the BIG Conference of Bilbao with the Honorific Award, a Lifetime Achievement Award for the current president of PlayStation’s Indies division. Delivery will take place on November 19th at the Bilbao Exhibition Center.

Always ready to speak frankly, see his speech at GDC 2022, when he joked about PlayStation and NFT, Yoshida joined the Sony family in 1993, working on the team of the first. PlayStation.

Over the years he has played roles of great importance, up to become president of SIE Worldwide Studiosa position he held brilliantly until 2019, thus passing the baton to Hermen Hulst.

Currently, Shuhei Yoshida’s work at the Indies division leads him to interface with independent realities, contributing to their growth and to the development of increasingly interesting projects for PlayStation platforms.