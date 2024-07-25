As documented in the video you can see below, Shuhei Yoshida Eats Spicy Chicken Wings to Promote the Launch of SteamWorld Heist 2set for August 8 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Sitting in the company of franchise director Brjann Sigurgeirsson, the head of PlayStation’s indie division dusted off one of his great passions, giving life to a new Shuhei Spicy Special for this important occasion.

Of course, the two didn’t just gorge on increasingly spicier wings, but also talked about the SteamWorld Heist series, which Yoshida revealed to be one of his video game “comfort foods”.

In light of all this, former president of Sony Worldwide Studios he said he was really excited about the upcoming release of the new episode, to which he will obviously dedicate his attention.