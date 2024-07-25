As documented in the video you can see below, Shuhei Yoshida Eats Spicy Chicken Wings to Promote the Launch of SteamWorld Heist 2set for August 8 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
Sitting in the company of franchise director Brjann Sigurgeirsson, the head of PlayStation’s indie division dusted off one of his great passions, giving life to a new Shuhei Spicy Special for this important occasion.
Of course, the two didn’t just gorge on increasingly spicier wings, but also talked about the SteamWorld Heist series, which Yoshida revealed to be one of his video game “comfort foods”.
In light of all this, former president of Sony Worldwide Studios he said he was really excited about the upcoming release of the new episode, to which he will obviously dedicate his attention.
A long-awaited return
Revealed during a Nintendo Indie World event last April, SteamWorld Heist 2 will introduce various new features compared to the debut chapter and this is also why Shuhei Yoshida can’t wait to get his hands on it.
Naturally, the huge popularity of the original SteamWorld Heist means that a certain amount of pressure is placed on the development team’s shoulders, which will have to try to outdo itself with this long-awaited sequel: a task that is far from simple.
Anyway, we tried SteamWorld Heist 2 last month and were impressed by its such solid and multifaceted gameplayfrom the great freedom granted to the player and from a truly convincing artistic sector: on August 8th we will find out if the promises have been kept.
