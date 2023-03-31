Shuhei Yoshidathe president of PlayStation Indies, proved once again that he is a great person by traveling to the indie event WASD extension and being immortalized with a very special souvenir: a stuffed animal Genital joustingcoming from the Devolver Digital booth.

If you remember, the Free Lives game features gods penises who sweat a lot and penetrate each other. Yoshida, who is an intelligent and ironic person, had no problem getting immortalized with one of the protagonists of the game.

The WASD is a festival dedicated to independent games underway in London. Started on March 30, it will end tomorrow April 1, 2023.

The event features meetings with developers, the presence of many playable titles, presentations of new games and conferences dedicated to helping young people who want to start a career in the video game industry.

Yoshida probably visited the WASD to discover new indie titles to bring to PlayStation and to break the ice a bit after the relationship problems between the PS5 house and the scene.