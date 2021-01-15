Russian singer Mikhail Shufutinsky commented on the statement of the Lithuanian side about the intention to ban him from entering the territory of the state.

“These are, of course, offensive things that I had to see on the Internet. Offensive and unexpected, because I generally love Lithuania, ”he said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24” and suggested that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the republic “has nothing to do.”

The artist recalled that there are a lot of Russian-speaking people in Lithuania. Shufutinsky noted that in the event of a ban on entry, he would not lose anything, except “his viewer.”

On the eve, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielus Landsbergis said that the department had formed a working group that would assess the legal possibilities of banning entry to artists “spreading Russian propaganda.” He clarified that at present we are talking about Mikhail Shufutinsky and Philip Kirkorov. Earlier, the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania was appreciated by the singer Stas Piekha.