SHOT: Shufutinsky increased the cost of his performance by half a million rubles

Russian singer Mikhail Shufutinsky has raised the price of his performance to three million rubles. This reports Telegram channel Shot.

As Shot found out, Shufutinsky’s performances become more expensive by half a million rubles before each September 3. It is known that in 2022, inviting the singer to an event cost two million rubles, in 2023 – two and a half million.

The artist’s rider includes a bottle of 12-year-old Macallan single malt whiskey and two bottles of wine. Shufutinsky prefers to drink dry Pinot Grigio and Chablis.

The singer’s hit “Third September” was released in 1994. Shufutinsky said that for 10 years after the song was released, he did not sing it at concerts. According to him, it did not fit the repertoire of that time. The singer noted that the composition “whistled” only 15 years later. He said that he is not irritated by the memes associated with the song “Third September”, since they are all done in a kind manner.

Earlier it was reported that Shufutinsky would star in the musical comedy series “Third September”. According to the plot, the main character throws a bachelor party before his wedding, and on the morning of September 3, he learns that his bride has left him.