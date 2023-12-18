Although fewer people travel by train, travelers lose more belongings. More than 62,000 objects were found this year. That is almost the same as in 2019, while there are now 15 percent fewer train passengers. This is the conclusion of the NS after drawing up the annual balance of lost items. Keys were left behind most often on trains and at stations, followed by bags and suitcases, jackets, headphones and earpods, and in fifth place, wallets.

