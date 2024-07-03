ShueishaGames announced its first live stream to announce new upcoming titles. Shueisha Games On! will be broadcast on July 17th at 1:00 PM (Italian time) and it will be possible to follow it on Youtube channel of study.

This first broadcast will see the participation of the seiyuu Shiina Natsukawa and of the comic Kurachan of the duo Gattsukitaikaand will provide the latest information on various Shueisha Games titles, with a special focus on those they will be exhibiting at BitSummitDrift from July 10th to 21st.

Source: ShueishaGames Street Gematsu