Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik is confident that talented Indian batsman Shubman Gill will perform better than expected in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Gill did not get much opportunity to showcase his skills last season as his batting order was being changed frequently. This time, KKR coach Brendon McCullum, however, has made up his mind to start the innings with the 21-year-old player.

“Shubman is a talented player,” Karthik told an online press conference on the eve of his first match of the current IPL season against Mumbai Indians. He has high expectations from all over the world, I am sure he will perform better than all expectations. ”

He said that the team has a good pair of openers in the form of Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine. He said, “Sunil Narine’s batting style will make the situation easier for us.” It is a very unique salute pair. ”

Dinesh Karthik admitted that the selection of the playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders will be challenging as the team has many talented players. He said, “The biggest challenge for KKR right now will be the right selection of the playing XI. Many players are in excellent rhythm and are making strong claims for selection. It is difficult but good. ”

Kuldeep Yadav did not perform well last season but new coach Brendon McCullum is confident of him. “He was challenged last season, but he has done better than that.” He is incredibly fit. It is a challenging time for any cricketer.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty , Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Naren, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.