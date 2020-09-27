Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Shubman Gill praised the stunning comeback of Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, who did not perform well against Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the Indian Premier League.

Cummins, the world’s number one Test bowler, gave more than 16 runs in each over against Mumbai Indians and did not get any wickets. But on Saturday, he gave a wicket for 19 runs, which prevented KKR Sunrisers Hyderabad for 142 runs for four wickets.

Gill, who played an unbeaten 70-ball match-winning 70 off 62 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, said, “A bad day does not matter much to us and he (Cummins) did very well in this match. KKR bought Cummins for a record Rs 15.5 crore and bowled a new ball with spinner Sunil Narine.

Gill said, “Pat is one of the best bowlers in the world at the moment.” We had to start with Pat and Sunil. He also said that it is his responsibility as an opener to keep batting throughout the innings. He said, “I think as an opener, it is very important to stay at the crease.”

IPL 2020: Captain David Warner raging after a crushing defeat, he has been fiercely beaten

IPL 2020 KKR Vs SRH Highlights: Kolkata’s most expensive bet goes, Hyderabad badly battered