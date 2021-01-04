Jhargram: BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that his former party in West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress, forcibly captured two district councils of Jungle Mahal area in the 2018 panchayat election and saw ‘loot of votes’.

In December, the officer who left the Trinamool and joined the BJP accused the Trinamool leaders of grabbing the funds released for the schemes of the state and central governments. Denying these allegations, senior Trinamool leader Tapas Rai claimed that leaders who join BJP make baseless allegations to strengthen their position in the new party.

Trinamool Congress looted votes – officials

The official alleged in a BJP meeting in Jhargram, “You know how the Trinamool Congress looted votes in the 2018 panchayat elections here?” How he overturned the mandate and the true result to hold two district councils. I promise people that we will not allow this to happen again.

Mamta government is changing the name of central schemes – officials

However, he did not name any district council. The Jungle Mahal has four Zilla Parishads – West Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram. The officer described the Trinamool Congress as the thief of Amfan Hurricane Relief and alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government was changing the name of central schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and presenting it as state schemes.

