THE DECALOGUE OF ETIQUETTE for teenagers, according to Shubha Marta Rabolli

AT SCHOOL

No to tops, ripped jeans and shorts (for girls)

No to ripped jeans and visible boxers (for males)

Smartphones turned off in class (even in the bathroom)

You don’t converse while looking at your phone

No to the abuse of emoticons in chat messages

BY TRAIN OR ON THE BUS

No to endless phone calls, endless voice messages with private details

No to always being connected (and expecting friends to be)

On public transport, leave seats to older people, disabled people, pregnant women (and do not occupy seats with backpacks)

Being respectful: of who we are in front of and of the context in which we find ourselves

IN STORES

Don’t leave messy clothes in the dressing rooms and treat the staff kindly

Respect differences, fight stereotypes and prejudices with particular attention to the LGBTQIA+ community

THE INTERVIEW

Genoa – The crop top that shows the navel? «It’s better not to go to school, just like no to ripped jeans. There is context and context: the short t-shirt is great for an outing with friends, for example.”

Don’t call her a bigot: Shubha Marta Rabolli, 37 years old, from Alassio, graduated in Law from the University of Genoa, vice-president of the Accademia del Galateo, is the author of “Etiquette for teenagers. A path of personal growth made of bon ton and good manners” (How2 Edizioni).

And speaking of the principals’ dress code circulars – over which there has been a storm in recent days at the Chiabrera-Martini high school in Savona – Rabolli is not against it at all. On the contrary.

In your opinion, is it appropriate for principals to establish how girls and boys can dress to go to school?

«Certain indications in the circulars are common sense and should come first of all from the families, from the adults who the children have as a point of reference. Nobody wants to deprive young people of their ability to tell and convey their identity, even through clothing. But there is time and time. I don’t find a container with precise lines within which to move to be incorrect.”

Young and very young people, all the research says, are hyper-connected. What does bon ton suggest?

«Which is also useful advice for adults. That is: take your eyes off the screen, look around, indulge in today’s true luxury which is remaining unconnected for at least part of the day and certainly at night.”

Also no to voice messages on WhatsApp in abundance.

«Yes and I say more: no also to vowels listened to and sent to places shared with other people. I think of what happens on buses and trains: personal things are interesting for the protagonists of the dialogue, not for all those who share the space and the journey.”

Netiquette, web etiquette, is a long list…

«Kids abound in emoticons as they cut words with continuous abbreviations. I also have something to say about this. Then there is the whole issue of privacy, of sharing information, photos, videos: it seems like a banal rule but without the consent of all interested parties, of all the people present in videos and shots, sharing should not take place.”

Last school year, you completed an etiquette course in Rome, at Tor Bella Monaca. How did this project come about?

«It was a wonderful experience. And I hope that it can be a real year zero of a longer-term journey. However, it was financed by the Lazio Region through European funds. It was an optional course: 50 kids signed up, and 30 actually attended consistently. Not a few, I think: we’re talking about a suburban context where bringing etiquette, in the 1920s, could already be seen as not a priority” .

How are today’s young people seen by the vice-president of the Galateo Academy?

«Often more respectful than adults. A concrete example: in an environment where there are people who don’t know the kids, they rarely go further, adopt a tone of confidence or address themselves with “you”. They take measurements, they stay with the “lei”, they don’t change their communication register without first having had the green light from the interlocutor”.

The book also contains lots of advice on how to behave in everyday life: even shopping can be done with style and education.

«I think of those who, and certainly not only among young women, take sweaters, skirts, dresses to try on in the dressing rooms of large shops only to then leave everything in disarray, with the items balled up. We need respect for those who work in those places. The same principles must be applied everywhere: when entering a bar before ordering a cappuccino and brioche, saying good morning to the barman is the basics.”

Another image of Shubha Marta Rabolli, from her Facebook page

Education, the key word of the book, together with kindness.

«Being kind, really listening to others when they speak to us, speaking to us in an appropriate way, respecting diversity: these seem like banal notions, but often they are not».

Today, more than ever, kids are hyper-connected and hyper-fast, too, in thoughts and dialogues. It is no coincidence that she repeatedly recommends them to take the necessary time.

«To really listen, to really understand, it takes time. How can I really understand the content of the message if I don’t allow my interlocutor to fully express his thoughts? It’s no coincidence that what did our parents or grandparents say? “Don’t interrupt, I’m talking!”».

Among the students of Tor Bella Monaca, is there an episode that particularly struck you?

«Perhaps their face when faced with the phrase “There is no second chance to make a good first impression”. Because many don’t think about it, but the first moments, the first image we have of a person remains imprinted for a long time. Let’s be clear: no one wants to conform them, make them all the same. Knowing the perimeter of the rules makes you aware. Even wanting to break them.”

THE EVENT – The presentation of the book in Alassio

Shubha Rabolli’s book on teenager etiquette will be at the center today of the meeting “Il Saloto del Grand Hotel” at the Grand Hotel in Alassio, at 6pm. Among the participants, in addition to the author and various experts, there will be the journalist by Mediaset Cristina Parodi.