Shubenkov criticized Russian TV channels’ refusal to broadcast the Paris Olympics

World hurdler champion Sergei Shubenkov has criticized Russian TV channels’ decision to refuse to broadcast the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. His words are quoted by Metaratings.

According to the athlete, this is terrible. “There are some unpleasant moments. But you can’t ignore this, this is a super top world event. I am sure that many spectators would like to see it, people who simply love sports,” the Russian said.

On July 13, Sports.ru reported that Russian TV channels would not broadcast the Olympics for the first time in 40 years. This was due to the fact that Russian athletes were participating in the competitions under a neutral flag.

Fifteen Russians took part in the Paris Games as neutrals. Of these, only tennis players Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schneider won a medal, coming in second in the women’s doubles.