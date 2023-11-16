Sambo wrestler and MMA fighter Ivan Shtyrkov, nicknamed the Ural Hulk, announced on November 16 that he is fully ready to fight with kickboxer, European and world champion Vladimir Mineev at the REN TV Fight Club series tournament.

“We moved around, sweated, and warmed up a little. I feel great. It seems to me that I’m ready one hundred percent,” said the athlete.

Shtyrkov called Mineev a “top fighter” and assessed him as an extremely dangerous opponent.

“All martial arts fans and REN TV viewers, be sure to turn on your TVs, gadgets, and tablets. It will be hot on November 18,” he said.

The day before, the fighters met at a press conference. During the event, Shtyrkov called his opponent a wonder woman. Mineev responded by saying that none of those present at the conference had any reason to doubt “his masculinity,” and Shtyrkov would have time to test it in the ring.

Before this, on November 13, Mineev turned to Shtyrkov, saying that he was counting on the full distance of the fight with the sambo wrestler. At the same time, he clarified that he would do everything possible to finish the fight ahead of schedule.

On November 11, Russian boxer Grigory Drozd called fighter Mineev the favorite in the fight with Shtyrkov. He believes that Shtyrkov is a very good fighter, but does not have the classic kickboxing skills that Mineev has. On November 9, MMA fighter Alexey Oleynik also pointed out the advantages of Mineev over Shtyrkov.

The fight between Shtyrkov and Mineev will be the main fight of the new tournament of the REN TV Fight Club super series, which will take place in Sochi on November 18. Spectators of the fight will see three rounds of three minutes each. The tournament will start at 20:00. The main card fights will begin at 23:00. All fights can be watched during the broadcast on the REN TV channel and on its website.