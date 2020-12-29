Apart from shows like ‘Prank’, ‘Desh Desh Hoga Chand’, ‘Kyun Hota Pyaar’ and ‘Comedy Circus’, Shruti Seth, who was a part of many films, suddenly deteriorated due to which she had to undergo emergency surgery. . Shruti Seth gave this information through a social media post. He shared a picture of himself from the hospital on his Instagram handle and also wrote a long, wide note along with it. However, it is not yet known what caused Shruti’s sudden surgery. What problem did they have. Shruti has not given any information about this. In the note, Shruti Seth wrote, ‘2020 finally managed to give me and my family the last blow. I have had an emergency surgery. All my Christmas plans and plans to go somewhere on New Year were all suspended and here I am just thanking him. I survived a huge health crisis. I feel that I did not take what I needed to learn and now I am fully educated. I am sharing with you what I have learned: – Do not take your health lightly. -Hospitals make you realize that we are just biology beneath ego, personality and life experiences. – Food is a medicine for the brain and the body can survive on a glucose drip. – I love food and I missed it a lot. – The most basic body function is also an incredible engineering. So be grateful to just wake up every morning and sleep at night. Take good care of your health, take care of him so that he can also support you when the time comes. – Take blessings and always keep those people who really love you and really care about you. I am happy that everything happened in good time and that what has happened to me was the last gift of 2020. The years have left marks on my body to remind me of what this year has given me. I hope that these scars always remind me to say thank you. I am sending a lot of love and positivity to all of you for the new year. Thankful for your love and blessings. ‘ Talking about the professional front, Shruti Seth has also worked in films like ‘Fanaa’, ‘Politics’, ‘Ta Ra Rum Pumm’, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, ‘Age Se Wright’ and ‘My Friend Pinto’ in addition to TV shows. .