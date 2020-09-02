The CBI team probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is also questioning his former business manager Shruti Modi. Shruti Modi, in questioning Riya, has agreed that Sushant’s relationship with his family was not very good. Shruti Modi’s lawyer has also alleged that Sushant’s sisters were eyeing his property and Sushant himself was opposing this.

Sushant was already addicted to drugs

Shruti Modi’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi has made many shocking claims on Sushant’s family over the case. According to reports, he said that Sushant Singh Rajput was addicted to drugs long before Riya’s arrival and that his former driver and body guard Sohail Sagar used to arrange drugs for him. Saravagi has stated that Keshav, Sohail’s and Sushant’s servant, used to arrange drugs and Sushant’s friends Ayush Sharma and Anandi stayed at his house and had parties together. He has also claimed that these parties used to take place in the presence of Sushant’s sisters and in such a situation he was also aware that Sushant is addicted to drugs.

The family did not have good relations

Shruti Modi’s lawyer spoke about the relationship between Sushant and his family, saying that in November 2019, Sushant’s sisters had come to meet him and wanted to take him with them. On the night of November 27, Sushant had a fight with his sisters after which his sisters went to stay at Hotel Lalit. Saravagi claims that only after this Sushant’s health deteriorated significantly and the next day he was admitted to Hinduja Hospital. Sushant then refused to talk to his family or father.

Sushant’s father sent Riya and Shruti in November WhatsApp message

Sushant did not have Rs 15 crore

Shruti Modi’s lawyer Saraogi claims that Sushant’s sisters were eyeing his property. He claims that on November 26, Sushant’s sisters had asked Shruti Modi for information about Sushant’s property but Shruti refused to give this information. Sushant’s family had said that there would be Rs 15 crore in Sushant’s account. However, Shruti Modi claims that Sushant had around Rs 8 crore in separate accounts and the nominee for these accounts was Sushant’s sister Priyanka.