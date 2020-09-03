Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Shruti Modi is also under the scanner of the CBI. According to reports, he was known to be involved in Rhea’s drugs. Now Shruti’s lawyer Ashok Sarovgi has given an explanation in favor of her client. He says that Sushant’s family is taking Shruti’s name because he did not believe in family directions.

According to the report of TimesOfIndia.com, it may be that due to resentment in the mind, if they do not accept some of the sisters’ instructions. He had asked for some account details, which Shruti refused. Recently Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had claimed that Sushant had a life insurance policy with a hefty amount. Sarovgi, however, says his client was unaware of this. He also said, ‘I am not sure about this but must be because an ordinary person also has life insurance.’

Shruti Modi made big revelations in front of CBI, said – there was a drug environment around Sushant

Shruti was about to leave the job

On whether Shruti Modi knew Sushant to take drugs, Sarovgi replied, he was found out only 10 days after joining. On this, Shruti decided to quit the job. Sushant told him to stop and said that he would not be a part of all this. She agreed to work as his manager on this condition.