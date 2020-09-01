The CBI is once again questioning Shruti Modi on Tuesday. Shruti Modi was also questioned by the CBI on Monday. In CBI’s question and answer, Shruti has put all the blame for Riya. Shruti told the CBI that she had nothing to do with the case. Riya used to make all the decisions regarding Sushant’s money and also used to give medicines to Sushant.

‘I never gave medicine, only used to deliver parcels’

Shruti Modi told the CBI that he never gave any medicine to Sushant nor suggested any medicine. According to Shruti, all the parcels that Sushant used to bring only to the actor. Shruti says that Riya Chakraborty was also taking care of Sushant’s medicine.

‘Riya used to keep all the accounts of money’

In this case, this statement of Shruti is also important because Shruti’s name has also come in Riya drug chat. The ED has also been questioned several times by Shruti. Shruti has repeated the same thing to CBI about Sushant’s money, which he had told the Enforcement Directorate. Shruti said that Riya used to keep all the accounts of Sushant’s money and also decide the projects and deals of Sushant.

Riya’s parents were also questioned on Tuesday

CBI is also questioning Shruti Modi on Tuesday. The CBI is now tracing the money trail in this case. In such a situation, Shruti will be questioned on Tuesday also for money. CBI is interrogating Riya’s parents Indrajit Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty for the first time along with Shruti on Tuesday. In addition, Sushant’s cook Neeraj and house help Keshav are also being questioned.