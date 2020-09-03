CBI is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput case. The investigating agency has questioned several people in this regard. A drug angle has also surfaced in this case. There are reports that many people working with Sushant were involved in taking and supplying drugs. Sushant, now manager of Sushant, claims that drugs were prevalent at Sushant’s house.

Chakravarti family and staff took name

According to the report of our colleague Times Now, Shruti Modi on Wednesday confessed that drugs were an important part of Sushant’s culture. According to reports, Shruti told the CBI that she only used to do Sushant’s work and has nothing to do with narcotics substance. He told that Ria Chakraborty, his brother Shouvik and his staff were involved in drugs. They were forcibly asked to be a part of all this.

Shruti was also questioned on this incident

According to the report, earlier Rajat Mewati had told the CBI, Sushant had demanded a bank statement from Shruti Modi in March 2020. Especially those in which Riya Chakraborty’s expenses were recorded. Instead of giving a statement to Sushant, Shruti Modi quietly called Riya and immediately called her back home. Riya came to this and the matter was calm. It is reported that the CBI also questioned Shruti Modi about this. Although these statements can go to the court or not or whether it happened before the magistrate, it is not known.

Shruti’s lawyer named Imtiaz Khatri

Meanwhile, Shruti Modi’s lawyer Ashok Sarovgi also made several revelations. He named Imtiaz Khatri for drug supply. The Narcotics Control Bureau is also investigating in this matter. Its team has caught two suspects. Apart from CBI, NCB, ED is also investigating this case.