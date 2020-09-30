Kiara Advani has created a sensation among the audience by playing a strong role in the web series ‘Lust Stories’. After the tremendous popularity in Hindi, the Telugu version is now being made. Interestingly, Kiara will play Advani’s role in it.

Role of a woman dissatisfied with her husband

According to reports, Shruti plays the role of a wife who is not satisfied with romancing her husband. It is being told that the shooting of this episode has been done and Shruti has given a good performance.

‘Lust Stories’ directors gave bold role to Shruti

There is a lot of discussion on social media of this web series. Directors Sankalp Reddy, Tarun Bhaskar and Nandini Reddy are directing several episodes of Telugu Lust Stories. Shruti Haasan disappeared from the screen for a long time. He then completed the film ‘Crack’ with Raint Teja. The ‘Lust Stories’ directors have planned to give him a bold kick with this series.