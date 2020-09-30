Role of a woman dissatisfied with her husband
According to reports, Shruti plays the role of a wife who is not satisfied with romancing her husband. It is being told that the shooting of this episode has been done and Shruti has given a good performance.
‘Lust Stories’ directors gave bold role to Shruti
There is a lot of discussion on social media of this web series. Directors Sankalp Reddy, Tarun Bhaskar and Nandini Reddy are directing several episodes of Telugu Lust Stories. Shruti Haasan disappeared from the screen for a long time. He then completed the film ‘Crack’ with Raint Teja. The ‘Lust Stories’ directors have planned to give him a bold kick with this series.
