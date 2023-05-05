It is not more difficult in our civilized time than for a person to walk barefoot in the city, not because being barefoot is a defect or a sin, but because what people may say about you, and the first is madness, and none of these critics will think that a despicable thief stole your shoes from the door of the mosque or that someone admired your kindness And your new tread, so he put it on and left you his heel, so that it becomes more insulting after the insult of theft. It is not riding on your “clothes” nor your face is the face of those nylon slippers while you are a passenger in that luxury car. I had that idea or its opposite when we decided to get rid of our expensive shoes of our own free will in Finland. And we wore bare feet, that was one of the many beautiful stories that we bring back in our travel bags, and we entrust it to memory for a while, including human attitudes, cases of nobility and chivalry that you can only crown your head with, and models of human personalities and souls that help you to straighten the soul, and strive towards its purification, but among those things that come to your mind after years of travel, and recall them from their places in memory, are the smallest details of those laughs and anecdotes, the hours of transfiguration and simplicity, and when the heart was always green:

– We were once visiting Finland, that country that is sublime in everything, and that is the roof of the world when human value and values ​​are presented, and the meaning of social responsibility. A country that if you ask how many laws have been put in place to preserve pets, you will be surprised. They may have a law regarding sleeping in parks, And a law about the level of knocking on your neighbor’s door at different times, and a law that warns against playing in the nose during and outside official working hours, and other things that can harm others. At first, I noticed some restlessness on the part of the friends, and it seemed to them that the country was not equal to its global reputation, and that it was far from the tourism that they imagined when the Scandinavian countries were mentioned, and what it had reached of “dissolution and decay” according to the opinion of religious men who read and do not understand, and hold the world, people and life accountable. From a male and female perspective, the visitor to these countries only sees what its people believe is natural and personal freedom. If a woman practices sports, people do not like her clothes, but rather she is respected because she preserves her health, and thus public health, and what she saves the state in health care, which is important. Traveling friends began to grumble, comparing it with London, and jokingly said that it had no “sideburns and beards,” and that you could not speak to any woman except with the utmost politeness and sophistication, so our friend, the “light inductor,” began his usual beginning: “What a pity for this dress that they wear, except not One kissed our direction, and did not tell us, “Where are the faces of the passengers?” So his question, and the contents of ourselves, turned into a tinder session. The first thing that caught my eye was wearing “light inductors” of crocodile skin shoes, another friend of snake skin, and the rest of what the cattle put on their backs and in their stomachs, as if we were an African team that had just come from the capital “Kinshasa”, so I said angrily The Lebanese friend who loves the “Jakh”: I feel this people’s disdain for us, not because of color, gender, or belief, but because of our acceptance of the violation and extermination of amazing animals in the jungle, in order to wear the finest shoes, and to show off, while they do not look at a person for the length of his cigarette, his car, or his silk shirt And had it not been for humane considerations, they would have sent you away from “Al-Duha Al-Awd”, because you have at least six rare animals on your neck.

Everyone seemed to think about the Kashmiri goats, the Siberian fox, the mink fur, the ginela, the polar bear, and what the seven ate. We decided, since we learned that the group here abhors the killers of animals, and those who enjoy their wool and skins, that we change our character, and we also discovered that our walk differs when We wear the skin of a coyote or crawling on their stomachs, so our movement tends in its rhythm to the movement of lynchpins or reptiles, so we returned to sports shoes, not for fear of fines and confiscation, but here the social humiliation is harsher than any fines, such as sweeping an elementary school in the middle of the school year or throwing Guidance lessons for prison inmates, most of whom are immigrants who have tried smuggling for the first time, and I firmly believe, and here the word comes from “boots” that none of the traveling companions to Finland tried to take with them those shoes that follow the public zoo to any European country, and some of them remained in Its velvet hideout resembles a lizard’s burrow, and it lived in the upper cabinets without regretting its price or remembering it forever..and tomorrow we continue