The land acquisition issue of Shriram Airport is getting entangled instead of being resolved. Farmers are not satisfied with the amount of compensation against land acquisition. Now many farmers in Dharampur village have expressed their displeasure with the Yogi government. The farmers took a stand in Saryu and vowed that the farmers would not vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections. In the meantime, the oath was taken to overthrow the BJP by holding Janeu.Yogi government’s dream project Maryada Purushottam Shriram has been raging between the farmers and the district administration over the construction of the airport. Farmers are angered by the varying rates of compensation received for land acquired for the airport. Farmers of Dharampur village are continuously raising their voices of protest. Because of this, the process of land acquisition is facing deadlock so far.

Farmers charge – not getting proper compensation

Farmers allege that they are being given very low prices from neighboring villages Nandapur and Janaura, which they do not accept. On Monday, agitating farmers, after taking bath in the Saryu river, have taken the decision to remove the Yogi government in the next election with Janeu in hand. Ramlaut Tiwari of Dharampur, who is leading the protest against the farmers, targeted the Yogi government.

Ramlaut Tiwari said, ‘Today, we went to Saryu and took a bath and swore to Janeu by taking a bath that if proper justice is not found, I will overthrow the Yogi government.’ He said that in the last election, the people of his village had chosen Yogi Adityanath for the post of Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh thinking that the youth of the farmers would be well in the Yogi government. But this did not happen and farmers are constantly being harassed.

The farmers say that forced farmers’ land is being taken away in Dharampur, they are not being given proper compensation. In protest against this, today we have taken a pledge and in the coming elections we will not vote for the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh.