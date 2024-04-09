Shrinkage or no shrinkage? Mark Harbers no longer knows. The Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management is in a bind.

While one judge says that Harbers must impose noise-reducing measures at Schiphol – within the next twelve months – the Advocate General at the Supreme Court says that shrinkage of the airport is not allowed without all kinds of time-consuming European procedures.

Meanwhile, the European Commission is stirring. If the government goes ahead with plans to shrink Schiphol, the Commission is threatening infringement proceedings against the Netherlands. That could end up before the European Court of Justice.

On Wednesday, Harbers will debate aviation with the standing committee for Infrastructure and Water Management. The program includes all kinds of themes – from the reorganization of the airspace to the establishment of a CO 2 ceiling for airports in the Netherlands – but most attention will be paid to the future of Schiphol. The House will not receive many concrete answers. The situation around Schiphol is complicated and Harbers cannot provide clarity for the time being.

Two legal procedures are important, he wrote in a last-minute letter to the House on Tuesday afternoon. Firstly, the procedure of the Right to Protection against Aircraft Nuisance Foundation (RBV), which represents residents of Schiphol. And secondly, the cassation appeal by KLM, other airlines and the international aviation organization IATA against the Dutch state.

In both cases it concerns noise pollution at Schiphol. In the RBV case, the court in The Hague stated at the end of March that the government is acting unlawfully towards local residents. They must be quickly protected against the noise pollution caused by the airport.

In the KLM/IATA case, the Advocate General advised on Friday that the minister cannot simply take the first step to tighten the noise regulations for Schiphol. First he must follow European rules.

Also read

Advocate General: shrinking Schiphol to combat noise pollution must follow EU rules

In Tuesday's letter, Harbers outlines the legal quagmire that has now arisen around Schiphol. He does not know how the government will implement the judgment in the RBV case, because adjusting existing noise rules and adding new rules will probably take longer than the twelve months mentioned by the court.

Decarbonize aviation

“The Dutch case is unique in Europe,” said European Commissioner Adina Valean (Transport) last week in Brussels. “No other Member State currently has a situation like Schiphol.” During a Commission conference on mobility, Valean said: “We understand the Netherlands' reasons for wanting to limit the capacity of Schiphol. But I certainly do not encourage such an approach.”

The EU sees more in obligations to use a certain percentage of more sustainable fuels, to tax emissions and to levy taxes on kerosene. Those rules are in it Fit for 55Commission climate programme. “Europe's proposals to decarbonize aviation are a better way to reduce aviation's carbon footprint than limiting the number of flights,” Valean told NRC.

“This means that people have less connectivity. And if you have fewer connections, prices rise. Then there is a threat of transport poverty for everyone who cannot afford a ticket. That is not fair for the people in Europe.”

Campaign against 'night lock'

Airline Transavia says the same thing as European Commissioner Valean: if the government continues with plans to limit Schiphol, this will be at the expense of the opportunities for Dutch people to go on a flying holiday. Air France-KLM's budget airline has recently campaigned against the plan to limit the number of night flights at Schiphol.

A 'night lock' is part of the plans of both the government and Schiphol to combat nuisance. Night flights cause the most inconvenience to local residents. They also count more heavily in calculating the 'noise load' for the region.

Schiphol now has a maximum of 32,000 flights (per year) between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Harbers wants to limit that to 28,700. Schiphol itself proposes a night closure between 00:00 and 5:00 am (for landing) and 00:00 and 6:00 am for departing flights. During this period, the middle of the night, 10,000 flights are flown.

According to Transavia, a night closure will make flying more expensive, increase air traffic in the late evening (10 p.m. to 11 p.m.) and early morning (6 a.m. to 7 a.m.) and “mean the end for Transavia in its current form.” That sounds more dramatic than it may turn out to be. If Transavia no longer flies at night, you can always choose other budget airlines that do not fly at night. The shift to the 'edges of the night' will also probably not be too bad. There is only limited space at Schiphol in the evening and the airport is full in the morning.

Transavia, KLM and other companies emphasize that there are other ways to reduce inconvenience, such as fleet renewal. New aircraft are quieter than the aircraft they replace.

Supervisory Authority for the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) has comments on this. In the latest edition of its annual report The State of Aviation writes the ILT: “Despite the use of quieter aircraft, residents around Schiphol experience more noise pollution. Reducing aircraft noise does not automatically lead to a reduction in noise pollution.”