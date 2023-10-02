The shrimp catch collapsedor overnight in the El Colorado Fishing Field, Sinaloasaid Lamberto Cervantes.

The secretary of the Bahía de El Colorado fishing cooperative pointed out that possibly due to the tides that are currently occurring, The product practically “disappeared” from the production areas and this situation is beginning to seriously affect the economy of the fishermen. because fishing trips have to be made to try to capture the product, but after hours they return to the communities with practically nothing.

He indicated that with the high cost of fuel, which is already around 25 pesos per liter in the fishing fields, It is against the fishermen because they are expenses that necessarily have to be made, and in times like these, they impact the sector in a very negative way.

Peso-dollar value

The fishing manager pointed out that another aspect that has been affecting fishermen, and very strongly, is the bass. prices that shrimp reaches in international markets.

He explained that as a consequence of the appreciation of the peso against the dollar, the product brings low prices in the United States and that causes fishermen to be affected locally because it prevents them from reaching the good prices to which they were accustomed and all this generates discouragement and frustration among producers.

He pointed out that in recent days the price of shrimp in export conditions has been reaching prices for the fisherman of 70 pesos per kilo and the fisherman considers that it is low and it certainly is, but in the terminal markets the product is very cheap, for the lowest value that the dollar now has

He indicated that these aspects are combining to the detriment of the activity in general, because today there is less movement in the different fishing cooperatives, and, consequently, the generation of jobs that occurred in the beginning was reduced, since without product There is practically nothing to do in the cooperatives. They hope this situation will change over the next few days.